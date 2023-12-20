3 ultra-bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 16 matchup against the Bears
The Arizona Cardinals are facing one of their weaker opponents of the 2023 season in Week 16, so let’s get ultra-bold for their upcoming matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Murray redeems himself following last week’s performance
You can’t pin the blame completely on quarterback Kyler Murray, which is why he ended up scraping by with a C letter grade. But he still could have done more to help the team, especially since the expectations have now increased for the 26-year-old passer.
Murray should know that against a team like the Chicago Bears, even if their passing defense has fared rather well, that he can’t struggle through another pedestrian performance. Therefore, Murray won’t leave anything to chance this week, and he will get both his receivers and his tight ends involved as he passes for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The running game will surely have a lot to do with Murray’s success here, but ultimately, the former number-one pick will show us that yes, he can lift up and help his team - especially those receivers. The burning question at that point will be: Can Murray repeat in Weeks 17 and 18?