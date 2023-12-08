3 underrated Arizona Cardinals players who haven’t received enough credit in 2023
Not every Arizona Cardinals player has gotten enough credit for what they have done through the first 14 weeks of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
Even with a 3-10 record, the Arizona Cardinals have quite a few players who have performed well, even if they haven’t gotten the proper recognition. Some, like Greg Dortch, have played important roles and have stepped up and turned in solid outings when called on.
Others, like Kevin Strong and Krys Barnes on defense, have put their heads down and quietly done their jobs. But there are three players who have turned in better seasons at the Week 14 bye than expected, yet few have given them proper credit.
One of these players is a bright spot on a bad unit, while another is a former Day 3 pick whose presence has been overshadowed. The third player on this list is also playing in a weak position group, but he’s also fared better than many in the Red Sea may think.
3 Arizona Cardinals players who deserve more credit
1 - Victor Dimukeje, EDGE
Victor Dimukeje may have 13 games and six starts to his name in 2023, but he’s only seen time in 39 percent of all snaps on defense. Despite playing in just 343 snaps, Dimukeje has racked up 27 tackles, 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. Those numbers will make any fan ask why the former sixth-round pick isn’t seeing more playing time.
One reason could be BJ Ojulari’s emergence, as a former Day 3 pick from the previous regime doesn’t hold the same value as a Day 2 pick from the current. Further, a former first-round pick from that old regime will also get precedence over someone like Dimukeje, even if he hasn’t fared incredibly well.
The snap counts from last week provide sound evidence for this, as Dimukeje saw the field just 20 times on defense, compared to 28 for Ojulari and 35 for Zaven Collins. Hopefully, the Cards give Dimukeje more of a look in these final four weeks.