3 underrated Arizona Cardinals players who haven’t received enough credit in 2023
Not every Arizona Cardinals player has gotten enough credit for what they have done through the first 14 weeks of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Will Hernandez, G
The Arizona Cardinals may have a bad offensive line, but Will Hernandez isn’t the reason why. The Pro Bowl-caliber offensive guard is a bright spot in the unit, and per PFF, he’s the 17th-best guard out of 68 qualified players at the position with a grade of 68.0, a career-high so far for Hernandez.
Through 13 games, he has played in 827 snaps, and has committed just one penalty. The latter is significant, because think about how badly of an issue penalties have been for the Redbirds since the early days of the Kliff Kingsbury era. So for Hernandez to commit so few is nothing short of amazing.
While he has given up 23 pressures, Hernandez has also allowed just three sacks and five hits, further showing how effective he has been as a pass blocker. We have often panned the entire offensive line when things have gone awry this season, but there needs to be an exception considering just how well Hernandez has played.