5 underrated players who will shine in Arizona Cardinals training camp
Training camp may have begun last week, but for the Arizona Cardinals, the pads will be coming on this week, so this is when camp really begins.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have a young football team full of underrated players in 2023, but there will always be a few who stand out. If you have been paying attention to their initial training camp sessions, you may be keeping an eye on a few of those players already.
If not, we at Raising Zona listed five guys whose respective NFL careers haven’t been the most exciting, and you can even make the case that each player listed is a fringe prospect to make the team. But their early performances in camp could foreshadow that they will play a major role with the Cards if their respective stocks keep trending north.
1 - Noah Togiai, TE
In a previous piece, we detailed Noah Togiai was getting some reps as an H-Back, and if that trend continues, it means he will have found his niche with the team. For a run-heavy offense, someone will have to play the fullback, or H-back, role, and Togiai more than looks like the front runner for the job.
For someone like Togiai, who has seen just seven games of action in his NFL career and has bounced around the league since 2020, this also means he’s giving off some decent returns early. That will be a major confidence booster for the fourth-year player, and it could easily elevate his game to the next level.
2 - Christian Matthew, CB
Christian Matthew was getting work with the starters this past week, and he has a well-deserved chance to show that he can build on last season. Thanks to his size, Matthew has more than ideal range as a corner, and he may translate that into a successful outing in camp as he begins Year 2 of his pro football career.
With the cornerback unit being rather unstable at the moment with names like Antonio Hamilton and Rashad Fenton vying for spots, Matthew also has a golden opportunity to hang onto the starting role. But he will face stiff competition when Garrett Williams eventually returns.