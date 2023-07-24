Top 5 potential uniform matchups for the Arizona Cardinals vs. NFC for the 2020s
In the past two seasons, amazing unveilings have occurred on the uniform front, with the Arizona Cardinals even boasting an upgraded version of their classics.
By Sion Fawkes
As someone who loves classic NFL uniforms, I’ve been closely following all the unveilings this past offseason, and it was really cool that the Arizona Cardinals finally took part in them. As you know, the Cards severed ties with their outdated threads that were often ranked among the league’s worst and brought back a modernized version of their traditional look.
While we didn’t see the Cards mix and match the combos, it’s inevitable that they will, and it should occur when a team they face is wearing their respective throwbacks, an instant classic, or their traditional look. So what are the five best potential uniform matchups for the Cards in the NFC should that team? Keep reading for more.
Best NFC uniform matchups for the Arizona Cardinals beyond 2023
Honorable Mention - Cardinals red on white vs. 49ers all white throwback
The San Francisco 49ers all-black Color Rush look was the worst uniform in their storied history, so when they replaced it with the classic throwback, I was more than ecstatic. However, since the throwback is basically the Color Rush, it also gives us some modernized vibes, so we’re looking at a modern-classic game.
While throwbacks will always be my favorite uniforms out there, modernized classics are a close second, and they should also reflect the league’s current style. This uniformed matchup between the Cardinals and Niners reflects this better than most.
5 - Cardinals red on white vs. Rams modernized throwbacks
Few teams have pulled off the upgraded classic looks better than the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams. And the vibrant colors would mesh well with the Cards decked out in their red jerseys and white pants while the Rams don their white jerseys and gold pants.
These two looks help epitomize a modernized NFL in which teams have slowly been dropping their darker, danker and overall arena football-like uniforms for a modernized traditional look. And it’s one that will look great on the field if we see it this season.