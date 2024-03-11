Unless it is a reasonable contract, Cardinals need to let Marquise Brown walk in free agency
With not having a full year to work with Kyler Murray, should the Cardinals try to find a way to bring back Marquise Brown?
By Brandon Ray
When you are a wide receiver in the NFL and you don't have consistent quarterback play, it is tough to have any kind of success. With the exception of DeAndre Hopkins from his time with the Houston Texans, wide receivers need stability at quarterback in order to give the best that they can. When the Arizona Cardinals traded for wideout Marquise Brown in the 2022 NFL draft, there was hope for him to turn his career around from when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. In his last two seasons with the Cardinals, Brown has posted just one 100+ receiving yard game but has not been able to produce in a big way for Arizona. Part of the reason as to why is because of the torn ACL injury that quarterback Kyler Murray suffered late in the 2022 season.
The one important factor to remember before Murray went down with an injury is that Brown was not having any luck to make a big impact for the Arizona offense. It would be one thing if Brown was playing at an elite level with Murray but then declined without him. However, that is not the case here.
With Brown set to hit free agency, it is more than likely that he will find his third team in his young career. Depending on what happens with the free agent market, Brown should be able to find a new home and control what his next steps are. Although, if Brown does not have a high market, should the Cardinals find a way to bring him back on a prove-it deal?
For the right price, the Cardinals should consider bringing back Brown.
Murray and Brown never had the chance to play a full season together and if Monti Ossenfort wanted to bring back Brown for atleast one more season in the desert, it should be on a deal that is not overpaying for Brown.