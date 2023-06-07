The 5 most valuable members of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 roster
By Jim Koch
Marquise Brown - Wide receiver
Just over a year ago, the Cards jumped on an opportunity to reunite Murray with a former University of Oklahoma teammate. Marquise Brown, a wide receiver with game-breaking speed, had been suffocated by a Baltimore Ravens offense that revolved around the run. Surely, "Hollywood" would get to unleash his talent with a familiar quarterback like Murray throwing him the ball.
Things were progressing quite nicely for Brown during the 2022 campaign until a foot injury sidelined him in Week 6. The 5 foot 9,170 pounder returned six weeks after the setback, but the presence of star wideout DeAndre Hopkins cut into the superb numbers that Brown had tallied early on. That will no longer be a problem, now that the phenomenal Hopkins has been released.
Big things will be expected out of Brown, now that the 26-year-old is firmly entrenched as the Cardinals' number-one receiver. The Florida native's close relationship with Murray will certainly work to his advantage. All signs are pointing to a career-year out of the blazing-fast Brown this coming fall.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)