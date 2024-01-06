Week 18 is a last-chance game for 6 notable Arizona Cardinals players
The Arizona Cardinals finish their season tomorrow, but for many of them, Sunday will be their last chance to show they should remain in Glendale.
By Sion Fawkes
When quarterback Kyler Murray returned, we thought he may be on this last chance to show the Arizona Cardinals that they didn’t need to start over with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or the surging Jayden Daniels. While Murray will be the guy next season regardless of what happens tomorrow, there are quite a few players who may play their last game in the desert tomorrow.
However, it would take a novel to break down every player who has something to prove, as many of them are backups or practice squad guys who may get a last-second call-up. Below, there are six notable starters and role players who need one more huge performance to show they are worthy of being here when training camp commences in about eight months.
Arizona Cardinals players in their final chance to impress
1 - Rondale Moore, WR
Rondale Moore found himself in a hybrid role during some games this season, but overall, he’s still on the meager side of production. Unlike in the past, Moore stayed healthy all season, but it translated into just 36 catches, 321 yards, and a touchdown reception.
He contributed at times in the running game, amassing 173 yards on 27 attempts and a touchdown, but his all-purpose yards sit at just 494 on 63 touches, good for just under 31 yards per game. Unless Moore dramatically steps up his productivity in Week 18, he’s yet another receiver former general manager Steve Keim drafted who will see an early exit from the desert.
2 - Elijah Wilkinson, G
Elijah Wilkinson appeared on the injury report this week with an illness, but he should be ready to roll after returning to practice. While Wilkinson allowed just three sacks and committed five penalties, it’s also worth pointing out that he played in just 445 snaps, so those seemingly lower numbers aren’t a result of solid play.
The latter gets even worse when you realize he allowed 21 pressures in just 260 snaps as a pass blocker, meaning he dramatically struggled on eight percent of all dropbacks. Like Moore, Wilkinson needs an epic performance, and that’s if he gets to play.