Week 18 is a last-chance game for 6 notable Arizona Cardinals players
The Arizona Cardinals finish their season tomorrow, but for many of them, Sunday will be their last chance to show they should remain in Glendale.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Roy Lopez, DT
Unlike Moore and Wilkinson, Roy Lopez looked like he was a solid pickup since he first saw playing time for the Cardinals in October. However, players like Lopez are those management is always looking to replace, as there is a reason he didn’t stick with his former team, the Houston Texans.
But Lopez, who has four starts in 13 appearances this season, just needs to keep doing his thing, having amassed 41 total tackles in that span, with two tackles behind the line, and a quarterback hit. If he enjoys even a solid game, he should get his chance heading into next season.
4 - Zaven Collins, EDGE
It seems like Zaven Collins has been making lists like these all season. But once again in Week 17, he did nothing of worth, having logged one assist. Collins may get a reprieve if everyone considers that this was his first year on the job as an EDGE rusher, but there should be better options in free agency and in the NFL Draft. If the Arizona Cardinals roll in that direction, Collins could be out of work.
But there is also some good news here: Should the Cardinals go in another direction at EDGE, they theoretically could revert the soon-to-be fourth-year player to his original spot at linebacker. Just last season, he secured 100 combined tackles and 11 for a loss, along with a forced fumble.