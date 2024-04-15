What time will the Arizona Cardinals be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Arizona Cardinals own the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, at least as of this writing. The Cardinals could still end up trading the pick to a quarterback-needy team but general manager Monti Ossenfort has named his price. If teams want to move up, it'll cost them.
Assuming the Cardinals stay put at No. 4 overall, what time should Cardinals fans expect the team to make their pick?
We obviously don't know the exact time that the Cardinals will hand their draft card in on the opening night of the draft but we can figure out an approximate time. Every team has 10 minutes to make their selection in the first round and the draft begins at 5:00 PM PST.
Assuming that every team takes the full 10 minutes to make their pick, the Cardinals would be expected to have their pick announced around 5:40 PM PST. Realistically, the pick would probably be announced between 5:30 and 5:45 PM PST.
Again, this is only if the Arizona Cardinals stand pat at No. 4 and don't ship the pick to a team like the Broncos or Vikings who might be interested in moving up for a quarterback. If the Cardinals do move spots, they can kiss the rights to land Marvin Harrison Jr. good-bye. If they stay put, the Ohio State wide receiver should be available for them to take.