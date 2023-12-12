Where are the Arizona Cardinals picking following Week 14 of the 2023 season?
The Arizona Cardinals were off in Week 14, but it doesn’t mean their draft position didn’t change throughout the last seven days.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals were on a bye this past week, so they had to leave their fate for where they would pick following Week 14 of the 2023 season in other teams’ hands. Although the New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers just days after the Cards pulled off the upset, it didn’t change Arizona’s draft position.
The Cards are still picking third-overall had the season ended last night, but their second pick in the first round keeps getting sweeter. The selection previously belonging to the Houston Texans is now the 16th pick, and if they continue to stagnate, then the Cards could once again end up with two selections in the top-15.
Arizona Cardinals currently picking near the top and middle of the first round
Once again, the Cards will have quite the selection with the third pick regardless if the highly-touted Marvin Harrison, Olu Fashanu, or Joe Alt enters the 2024 NFL Draft. However, you can expect someone from the aforementioned names, plus a sound list of underclassmen to officially declare between now and January 15th, 2024 when the hard deadline rolls around.
Ditto for the 16th pick, so there is no need to put too much stock into what Harrison and the others may be saying. Some prominent names like Drake Maye, Nate Wiggins, and Chop Robinson have already declared, so the process is already rolling.
In recent drafts, we have seen an uptick in underclassmen who have declared for the draft, but now that players can make money off of their respective names in college, it will be interesting to see if the number of incoming underclassmen stays afloat. Regardless, if the Arizona Cardinals keep the third pick, they will draft a pair of prospects who should immediately help out this still-depleted roster.
(Draft information provided by Tankathon)