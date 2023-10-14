Will Garrett Williams make his season debut? Here’s the latest Arizona Cardinals injury report for Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals list of injuries continues to pile up, but there are a few players that could be ready to go this week who we haven’t seen in a while.
By Sion Fawkes
Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals received outstanding news when they were cleared to open EDGE rusher Myjai Sanders’ three-week practice window. They gave the Red Sea even better news on Friday, when they learned Keaontay Ingram fully practiced on Friday, indicating he will be ready to supplement Emari Demercado if not take over the RB1 role.
However, not all the news was good, as safety Jalen Thompson will join Budda Baker on the sideline as he too is nursing a hamstring injury. That said, Thompson is the only member of the Cardinals listed as Out as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday. That may change throughout the day and into tomorrow, so be sure to check the Cardinals official injury report for up-to-date details.
Arizona Cardinals rookie corner could debut this week
Garrett Williams hasn’t played football in a year, but that could change this Sunday as he’s listed as questionable. Williams could ultimately provide a major boost to the Cardinals secondary, but for the near future, expect him to play on a “pitch count” to best acclimate him to the pro game. Per the injury report, the Redbirds kept Williams on that “pitch count” this week, as he was limited in practice all week.
Jonathan Ledbetter’s finger injury is still lingering, and he is also listed as questionable, as are Marquise Brown and Elijah Higgins, who are battling illnesses. Dennis Daley could make his season debut this week as well, having fully practiced with the team since Wednesday. Kelvin Beachum (hand) was also full-go, and he could also return.
Sanders was still limited, and he is also listed as questionable for this one, as are Cameron Thomas (thigh) and Josh Woods (ankle). If we don’t see the likes of Williams, Sanders, and Daley make their respective debuts this week, rest assured that it won’t be long until we do, assuming no one suffers a sudden setback.