3 winners and 2 losers in Arizona Cardinals Week 13 victory over Pittsburgh
The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of winners in Week 13, but three of them (and two losers) jumped out.
By Sion Fawkes
Loser - Offensive line
For as good as the running game looked, given Conner’s numbers and the fact Michael Carter rushed for 19 yards as his long for the day (25 total), the offensive line didn’t fare so well. While they got better at times, they still allowed one too many pressures early along with a pair of sacks.
The line hasn’t held up all season, and it’s clear they need quite a few upgrades in the offseason, especially at left tackle. If there is any good news, the Arizona Cardinals have a pair of potential long-term solutions in Will Hernandez and Paris Johnson, while Hjalte Froholdt could also evolve into snagging a role.
But until they find a few more puzzle pieces, the Cardinals line won’t be doing their quarterback much good. Let’s hope they can at least look somewhat serviceable following the bye and for these final four games. If not, then it will be a long month of December for this group.