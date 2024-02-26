With salary cap increase, the Arizona Cardinals need to make these 3 moves in free agency
The Cardinals already had cap space before the jump, and now they have the opportunity to do these 3 moves.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Acquire Leonard Floyd and draft an edge rusher
The edge rusher market will be something to monitor during free agency and one player who is coming off a productive season with the Buffalo Bills is edge rusher Leonard Floyd. In June of last year, the Bills signed the veteran to a $9 million deal that helped keep the pass rush up while Von Miller was recovering his torn ACL injury. Floyd is coming off a 10.5 sack season, which is the second time he has done this in the past four seasons. He had a stronger first half of the season in 2023 and his presence was not as noticeable down the stretch.
The Cardinals are coming off just a 30 sack season last year and will need to create pressure on the outside. Signing a guy like Floyd that could very well be looking for a great payday would not only benefit the Cardinals in 2024, but for the future if the Cardinals address the edge rusher position in the draft. With the number four overall pick, should Ossenfort decide to pass on a wide receiver and address the defense, getting someone like Dallas Turner out of Alabama would be crucial for Arizona’s future pass rush.