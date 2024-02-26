With salary cap increase, the Arizona Cardinals need to make these 3 moves in free agency
The Cardinals already had cap space before the jump, and now they have the opportunity to do these 3 moves.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Sign two wide receivers at the minimum
With wide receiver Marquise Brown more than likely on his way out of Arizona, Ossenfort will need to bring receiver help for Kyler Murray. Aside from Patrick Mahomes this past season, every quarterback needs reliable weapons around him to be successful. With the Cincinnati Bengals placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, that takes away an option for the Cardinals. However, there are still plenty of valuable players in the wide receiver market that Ossenfort should pursue.
One wide receiver that comes to mind that would boost this passing offense for the Cardinals is Calvin Ridley. If Ridley is not brought back to Jacksonville, the Cardinals need to do what they can to bring in Ridley for a visit. He is coming off his second 1,000 receiving yard season of his career along with 8 touchdowns. Another viable option is a Bengals’ receiver who is more than likely going to hit free agency in Tyler Boyd. Being in Cincinnati his entire career, Boyd will have the choice to figure out his next team and if the Cardinals are able to get a guy who has been one of the best No. 3 receivers in the league, it would provide a security blanket for Murray.
With Arizona having a fantastic chance at getting one of the top receivers in the draft (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze), getting veteran help to potentially pair with one of these highly viewed rookie receivers would bring one of the best receiving groups in Murray’s career.