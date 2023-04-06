Bottom 5 worst seasons in Arizona Cardinals history
5 - 2022: Not-So Golden Trio
And finally, we have the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, who entered the season with higher hopes following an 11-6 campaign in 2021 that included a 7-0 start. No one, and I mean no one, saw 4-13 coming, and since that 7-0 start - 8-20 if you count the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
And it was a season full of mishaps, including the Kyler Murray contract fiasco, Kliff Kingsbury’s and Steve Keim’s unearned contract extensions, a 1-7 record at State Farm Stadium (1-8 if you count all home games), and Kyler’s spats with former teammates. Oh, and think of this as an “including, but not limited to,” list.
Keim left the team and later resigned, while Michael Bidwill fired Kliff following the team’s 13th and final loss of the season. And as mentioned in the beginning of this piece: in 2023, things don’t necessarily look any better except the fact that the Cards are getting new uniforms.
Source: The worst of times: Is this the nadir of the Cardinals franchise in Arizona? By John W. Buckley, RevengeOfTheBirds.com