New uniforms are a light in the darkness for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals
Once again, the Arizona Cardinals have found themselves in the news in the worst possible ways, but new uniforms have provided a light.
Yes, it is now official: The Arizona Cardinals will be sporting a new look in 2023, and for most fans, it’s long overdue. Since 2005, the Cardinals sported Reebok-era uniforms that by 2012, had all but gone out of fashion.
By 2021, when the Cincinnati Bengals were the only other holdover until their respective uniform unveiling, the Cardinals remained the sole wearers of the Reebok-era look. One that had strange side panels, shoulder panels, and awkward piping took away from what was once upon a time, arguably the NFL’s cleanest uniform.
Arizona Cardinals fans have something to collectively cheer for
About the only good thing about the change back in 2005 came with the helmet logo, which previously featured a rather benign cardinal. The fiercer bird that graced the then-new uniforms gave it a more intimidating look, and it’s your only aspect that didn’t go out of style over the near-two decades the Redbirds wore what had become one of the NFL’s least popular looks.
Whatever the Cardinals decide to wear is better than what they’ve sported. Chances are, we could see a modernized rendition of the State Flag looks that fans loved. Or, we could see something fresh with a black helmet and jersey, which looked far better on the field than many of us anticipated.
There is also a chance we could see a mixture of old and new. Perhaps a white helmet, red facemask, the current logo, and the Flag of Arizona return to the sleeves on both the home and road jerseys - previously, the flag only appeared on the road whites, though they were often worn for home games when the team played at Sun Devil Stadium.
Overall, this is about the best news we could have asked for, given the current circumstances surrounding owner Michael Bidwill. There is also the fact fans remain divided on general manager Monti Ossenfort’s roster moves. But if there is one thing most Arizona Cardinals fans are united under, it’s the agreement that the team needed a new look.
