Is Zach Ertz playing today? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Commanders in NFL Week 1)
The latest injury update on Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.
By Peter Dewey
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is expected to play in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Iain Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Ertz has been dealing with recovery from suffering a torn ACL and MCL last season, but he should be out there on Sunday. That’s a big boost for an Arizona team that comes into this game as a major underdog on the road.
The team is also expected to have receiver Marquise Brown (questionable, hamstring) active in this game.
Zach Ertz injury status for Week 1 game against Washington Commanders
Ertz is currently listed as questionable on the Cardinals’ Week 1 injury report, but he is expected to play in the game.
Best Zach Ertz prop bet vs. Commanders in Week 1
Zach Ertz OVER 20.5 receiving yards
Yes, the Arizona offense isn’t expected to be one of the better ones in the NFL, but this is a little low for Ertz on Sunday.
Ertz put up at least 20 receiving yards in all but two of the games he appeared in last season. Arizona should be playing from behind in this game, which would mean more times for Josh Dobbs to drop back and pass. There is some risk given the questionable quarterback play, but I think Ertz goes over this number in Week 1.
Zach Ertz injury history
Ertz has been injured quite a bit during his NFL career, but he has been able to play in double-digit games in every season of his career.
Here’s a look at his career injury history:
- Aug 2015: Inguinal Groin Tear Grade 3 – returned for Week 1
- Sept. 2016: Chest Rib Separation – missed two weeks
- Nov. 2015: Concussion Grade 1 – missed one week
- Nov. 2017: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull – missed one game
- Dec. 2017: Concussion Grade 1 – missed one game
- Dec. 2019: Abdomen Kidney Lacerated/Chest Rib Fracture – missed one game
- Oct. 2020: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed five games
- Sept. 2021: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull – finished game
- Nov. 2022: Torn MCL and ACL – missed seven games to end season
When is Zach Ertz coming back?
Ertz is expected to suit up for the Cardinals in Week 1, barring a setback in pre-game warm ups.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 17
- Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 24
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 1
- Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Oct. 8
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 15
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Marquise Brown – hamstring, questionable
- Zach Ertz – knee, questionable
- Kelvin Beachum – hand, out
Washington Commanders injury report
- James Smith-Williams – oblique, questionable
- Chase Young – neck, questionable
