Thursday injury report: six DNPs, Marvin Harrison Jr. moving in positive direction

The Arizona Cardinals released their injury report from Thursday’s practice, and to many’s surprise, the team is getting healthier. Only six players were listed as non-participants, and three of them were not even injury-related.

The most important news of the report was centered around Marvin Harrison Jr., and the former top-five draft pick was a limited participant in practice. While this may seem very minor, the 23-year-old has missed the past two games and hasn’t practiced since Week 13. Harrison suffered a heel injury in the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On another note, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. is in danger of missing his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Johnson, a third-year tackle out of Ohio State, has been by far the best pass protector for Jacoby Brissett and Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals were also down two members of their secondary in Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and Max Melton (heel).

Arizona also saw five limited participants on Thursday; those being Josh Sweat (rest), Cody Simon (knee/ankle), Xavier Weaver (hamstring), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), and, of course, Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel).

Compared to weeks prior, Week 16’s report looks much better than those in the past. Only four players whose status may be in jeopardy for Sunday.

The Cardinals have a practice scheduled for tomorrow, where we will likely find out the game status for the four injury-related non-participants.

As it stands, the Cardinals, in all likelihood, will have Marvin Harrison Jr. back in the lineup, meaning we will get to see the full potential in the trio of Harrison, Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride.

On defense, Arizona may be down badly in the secondary, meaning we will need to see second-stringers step it up. It will be interesting to see the status for Sunday for both Thompson and Melton.

Kickoff at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time.