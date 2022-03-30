Panthers now emerging as a possible Kyler Murray trade destination
Rumors are starting to heat up about the Carolina Panthers being a possible trade destination for current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Currently, all signs are pointing to Kyler Murray remaining the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals for at least the 2022 season. However, speculation about where Murray will play for the 2022 campaign is still taking place.
Most recently, the Carolina Panthers are a team that has been picking up steam as a possible destination for the Cardinals quarterback this year.
It appears that this link to the Panthers really caught fire when PFF sent out a recent tweet that included Murray among the quarterbacks who could suit up for Carolina next season. Ever since this tweet, Panthers fans have been dreaming up trade scenarios that result in their team acquiring Arizona’s starting signal-caller.
Is a trade to the Carolina Panthers a realistic possibility for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray?
This speculation about Murray potentially getting traded to Carolina would be a whole lot easier to ignore if not for all of the contract drama that has been taking place with the quarterback during the last few weeks.
Adding to the speculation is also the fact that Arizona has met with multiple quarterback prospects this offseason, including former Liberty passer Malik Willis.
What might happen if the Cardinals are unable to work out an extension for Murray before this year’s NFL Draft and he demands a trade? Could we see Arizona send him to the Panthers for the No. 6 pick in the first round and then use that selection to draft Willis?
With the way the NFL offseason has gone this year, anything is really possible at this point. It’s hard to imagine anyone had the Kansas City Chiefs trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason, but that is something that actually ended up happening.
So, unfortunately, we can’t really close the door on Murray playing elsewhere next season until he gets a new contract from the Cardinals.