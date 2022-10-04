Cardinals vs Eagles Prediction and Promo Code (Trust Defenses to Deliver Under)
The Cardinals won their eighth consecutive game as road underdogs on Sunday but face their stiffest test of the season against the undefeated Eagles in Week 5.
Here's how I'm betting the Cardinals vs Eagles in Week 5:
Cardinals vs Eagles Prediction and Pick
At first glance, two high-powered offenses would seem to give the over value. Upon a deeper look, though, it’s the under that has value in this NFC matchup.
We know Philly has a great defense, leading the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt (4.8). Arizona is 29th in yards per play (4.8), so I think the Cardinals struggle to score at volume.
On the other side, Arizona’s defense is improving. The Cardinals are 25th overall in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.4), but if you remove the Chiefs debacle then Arizona would actually rank 14th (6.6). With that improvement in mind, I think this total is a tick too high.
The under is 5-2-1 in Arizona’s last eight games, while the total has only been this high for one Eagles game this season. It went under.
I’m backing both defenses to keep this matchup a low-scoring game and make the under my best bet of the contest.
