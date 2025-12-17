Cardinals' Gannon gives us a positive update on Marvin Harrison Jr.

2025 has been a year to forget for Marvin Harrison Jr., as the former top-five draft pick has not only failed to live up to the generational talent claims that were stamped on him coming out of college, but he has also struggled to stay healthy.

Harrison, 23, missed back-to-back games in November after undergoing an appendectomy. He returned in Week 13 when the Cardinals travelled to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers, but he exited in the fourth quarter with a heel injury.

The injury has kept Harrison out of the line-up, as he hasn’t seen the field since leaving the game. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon released a positive update ahead of Wednesday’s walkthrough.

While a walkthrough is not an official practice, Gannon said that Harrison was doing “good” and would be participating in it, according to The Arizona Republic’s Theo Mackie. These are great signs that go a long way when it comes to Harrison’s official status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons (5–9).

This season, Harrison has played in ten games, hauling in 40-of-69 targets for 595 yards and four touchdowns.

During Harrison’s absence, the Cardinals have seen incredible production from Michael Wilson, who has taken over the role of the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. In the four games he’s seen as the lead receiver, Wilson has caught 41 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns. Three of these outings have featured Wilson eclipsing 10 catches and 100 yards.

Wilson has played ten games this season alongside Harrison, and he has only gotten 60 receiving yards once. It will be very interesting to see how Gannon uses him when Harrison returns.

The one thing that stays constant with or without Harrison is tight end Trey McBride, who has not only been the best tight end in the league on paper but has also looked like a top-ten pass catcher in general. In his fourth season, McBride has caught 105 passes for 1,071 yards and ten touchdowns.

When fully healthy, the potential is through the roof for the trio of Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride. Especially with Jacoby Brissett under center, the 32-year-old is not afraid to throw downfield.

We will learn more about Harrison’s status as the week moves on, but for now, positive signs coming out of Tempe, Arizona. It will be interesting to see how much they let him practice for the remainder of the week.