Cardinals Meet With Top Defensive Prospect At Combine

The media around the NFL has showcased all the different ideas that the Cardinals could do with the No. 3 overall pick in April’s draft. Offensive line, running back, and even edge rusher have all been named in mock drafts and reports.

Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort himself even hinted at moving out of the selection altogether, but did not specify if it would be up or down.

One thing that remains certain, coaches and upper management from the Arizona Cardinals organization are on-site at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Cardinals have already conducted an interview with the top defensive prospect on the big board, and according to Arizona Sports, it went well.

Cardinals Conduct Interview With Ohio State LB Arvell Reese

Vetted experience and a championship to his name, Arvell Reese is one of the most decorated prospects in general coming out of college this year.

In his junior season, Reese has racked up 69 tackles and 6.5 sacks with two passes defended in coverage. His interview with the Cardinals was solid, according to him.

“It went good. It went well,” Reese said.

Despite holding the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, it would not be a shock if Reese were to go off the board to the New York Jets at pick No. 2. So while this interview went well, it wouldn’t surprise us if the Cardinals went a different direction.

Nonetheless, a good start to what will be a busy week for Arizona management. We can expect plenty more interviews to take place, and tons more on the Cardinals' short-list to watch at the four-day event.

Will be interesting to see what notes the front office travels back to the desert with.