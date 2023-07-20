2023 Arizona Cardinals pre-training camp superlatives
The Arizona Cardinals are roughly one week from training camp and their 2023 season commencing, so who will be the top players to watch?
By Sion Fawkes
With Arizona Cardinals training camp around the corner, we are breaking down which players will be the most exciting to watch in various ways. Some, like the rookie class, bring a lot of intrigue, but there are also a few intriguing veterans to keep an eye on.
There are also big mysteries to solve this season, along with a pair of players who have perhaps more to gain than anyone else. And finally, we will discuss one player with more to lose.
So who made the cut in our 2023 pre-training camp superlatives? Keep reading for a rundown and see if your favorite player made the list.
Arizona Cardinals pre-training camp superlatives
Most Intriguing Rookie to Watch: Michael Wilson
Paris Johnson and B.J. Ojulari also garnered consideration, but Michael Wilson has playmaker potential that went untapped for the most part in college thanks to a relentless array of injuries. Despite these setbacks, if Wilson impresses throughout the end of July and August, he could wind up as the Arizona Cardinals WR2 come September.
Most Intriguing Veteran to Watch: Marco Wilson
So far, we have seen one good year from Marco Wilson and one poor year, so what will Year 3 hold for the Cardinals projected number one corner? If Wilson can make yet another jump in 2023, then the Cards could have their CB1 for at least the next half-decade.
Biggest Mystery: Kyler Murray
This one is a given thanks to the fact that we have no clue how close Kyler Murray is to returning. It would be great to see him lining up under center in Week 1, but the last thing we need to see is a setback. Thankfully, we should at least have an answer at some point in training camp.
Players With Most to Gain: Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu
The only category on this list where I had to include a duo of players. Rashard Lawrence has shown us he can be an effective player at times, but injuries have always kept him from reaching his full potential. Meanwhile, Leki Fotu has gotten his chances, but has yet to flourish. However, these two have experience and they can make the best of a trying situation at defensive line.
Player With Most to Lose: Isaiah Simmons
The former eighth overall pick was one of the hottest names in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he has yet to evolve into an elite player. Simmons has a chance to focus on just one position unit for the first time in his career, but if he doesn’t excel, then come March 2024, he will be remembered as yet another wasted talent.