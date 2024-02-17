3 Arizona Cardinals that we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
These three Cardinals had a 2023 season to forget.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Rondale Moore - wide receiver
It has been a rough start to Moore’s young career. He has no more than 435 receiving yards in a season and has yet to score more than one touchdown in a season. He even has a season where he finished the year (2022 season) with negative rushing yards (6 carries for -5 yards). The 2023 season was no different other than an improvement in his run-game abilities. In a dysfunctional season, Moore finished the year with 40 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown. He also did manage to add on 178 yards on the ground for a score.
Moore is going into a contract year with the Cardinals and it is safe to say that this time next year, he will be preparing to change teams and get a fresh start elsewhere. Moore has not been an impactful player with Arizona and there is an argument to be made that the only reason why he would be on the roster heading into 2024 is because of his cheap contract at one of the most important positions in the league.