3 Bears players the Arizona Cardinals must account for in Week 16
The Chicago Bears may also be a struggling football team, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a few players the Arizona Cardinals need to look out for.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Justin Jones is better than his sack numbers
While the Bears don’t boast a strong pass rush, they have one player who can constantly invade backfields, and that’s defensive lineman Justin Jones. Jones has just 3.5 sacks, but he’s also leading the team with 15 quarterback hits and he also has nine tackles behind the line.
Look for Jones to line up closer to the left side of the Cardinals offensive line to try and take advantage of what has become a major weakness this season. If he makes plays early, Jones’ effectiveness could force the Cardinals to modify their game plan, which would result in quicker passes and running the ball away from where he will be lining up.
Luckily, the Cardinals have a strong running game, and that could circumvent what Jones has done against opposing offenses this year. But even with James Conner leading a trio of talented backs, they still need to know where he is lining up at all times and be prepared when he inevitably invades the backfield.
