3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 against the Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals are 3-12 and are coming off of a demoralizing loss to the Chicago Bears, but it doesn’t mean we still can’t get bold for Week 17.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cardinals rushing defense shows they are better than they were last week
The Arizona Cardinals rushing defense is coming off of what was statistically its worst performance of the season, having allowed 250 rushing yards. While it’s not feasible to claim they will be in redemption mode come Week 17, it is feasible to state that the group will have a chip on their shoulder and show that they’re not that bad.
However, this Eagles team is still one of the better units in the league at running the football, and they will get their yards. Look for the Cardinals to allow about 130 rushing yards and a touchdown in this one, which is roughly the median number that they have allowed this season.
This isn’t to say the Cardinals rushing defense will suddenly grow somewhat efficient, but it is saying that they will ride some much-needed motivation to show that they are better than they were last week. Look for at least a halfway decent performance from what has become one of the league’s worst rushing defenses this season.
