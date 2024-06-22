3 Cardinals rookies not named Marvin Harrison Jr. who need success in 2024
By Brandon Ray
This rookie draft class for the Arizona Cardinals might be the best that has been delivered since 2019 when the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray. Monti Ossenfort was able to address many positions and the players that were drafted add a lot of value for 2024 and beyond. However, the only thing that matters is what happens on the field and that is where the true test will come. NFL fans know that the best player out of this draft class in Arizona is none other than wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. who was taken in the top five by the Cardinals.
The expected star will be watched closely as he lands in the best situation possible considering where he was drafted. Kyler Murray gets his new number one receiver and it would not surprise anyone if the duo turned into one of the best QB-WR combos in the league this season.
Even though there is pressure on Harrison Jr. to be successful, the Cardinals have other rookies that are going to need to be successful this season. We take a look at three Cardinals rookies not named Marvin Harrison Jr. who need to show signs of greatness in 2024.
1.) RB Trey Benson
It is quite possible that the Cardinals may have the steal of the draft here with Trey Benson. Selected in the third round, Benson had back-to-back 900+ rushing yard seasons as a Seminole as well as 23 rushing touchdowns. Arizona could very well be saying goodbye to James Conner after next season as he enters a contract year. Unless the Cardinals want to bring him back, this time next year we could be preparing for Benson to take over the starting role in the backfield. Arizona is going to need to see a preview as to what Benson can bring to the offense.
2.) DE Darius Robinson
The Cardinals were one of three teams who had two first-round picks heading into the NFL Draft and after selecting Harrison Jr. at #4, Arizona stayed put at #27 and selected defensive end Darius Robinson. It’s not secret that the Cardinals need to improve their pass rush after finishing near the bottom in sacks last season. Robinson is coming off his best season at Missouri where he finished with 8.5 sacks as well as 14 tackles for a loss alone. His production helped him earn First-Team All-SEC honors.
Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis are going to need to develop a more consistent pass rush and adding Robinson to this mix allows them to develop him. The Cardinals cannot rely on players like Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck to bring in sack numbers again.
3.) TE Tip Reiman
Even though the Cardinals already have a rising star tight end in Trey McBride, they opted to draft Tip Reiman in the third round. Coming from Illinois, Reiman brings a physicality factor to his game that will be great for the Cardinals’ run game. He is not going to be the type to bring in the receptions, but him as a pass-blocking tight end is going to help protect Kyler Murray. Not only that, but he can line up on the line of scrimmage or in the backfield and serve as a lead blocker for James Conner or Trey Benson. Being a third round pick is still a fringe starter level so Reiman is going to need to prove that the Cardinals made the right decision to select him as early as they did.