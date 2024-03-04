3 defensive prospects the Arizona Cardinals need to consider drafting in NFL Draft
These three defensive players would make a great impact on the Cardinals' defense.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Byron Murphy II, DT - Texas
Getting a true run-stopper is exactly what the Cardinals need to address at some point in this new year during free agency and in the draft. Byron Murphy II has the ability to become a true nose tackle in this league and take on double teams to allow another defender to get in the open field to make a play. Standing at 6 foot and 297 lbs, Murphy posted a 4.87 40-yard dash while also recording a 33” vertical jump.
As a potential true nose tackle in this league, Murphy provides speed on the inside and has the ability to break off of interior protection and create pressure up the middle. Not only that, but putting Murphy into the Arizona defense helps solidify the run defense.
1.) Quinyon Mitchell, CB - Toledo
There is a chance that Quinyon Mitchell may have caught the eye of an NFL team to be drafted in the first round. With the Cardinals having the 27th overall pick, this could be a big possibility for Monti Ossenfort. Mitchell showed off a 4.33 speed at the combine and his film shows that he can help in the run defense on the back end. Mitchell can also recover from a route off of a receiver and not allow a wide open window for a quarterback.
In the NFC West, the Cardinals have to go up against players like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, D.K. Metcalf, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Arizona needs cornerback help and you can never have too many. Depending on how the board falls once we get into the later part of the first round, keep an eye out on Mitchell to potentially be taken in which the Cardinals need to consider that possibility.