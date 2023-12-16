3 matchups vs. San Francisco the Arizona Cardinals must capitalize on in Week 15
The Arizona Cardinals have very few advantages in Week 15 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, but there are some they can take advantage of.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - The running back committee vs. 49ers rushing defense
Earlier in the week, we made bold predictions on the Arizona Cardinals running game methodically working against the 49ers run defense, and the fact running back James Conner needed to be an X-Factor for Sunday. But, the Cardinals received good news when they learned Emari Demercado (neck) was a full participant in practice on Friday, as he will likely join Conner and running back Michael Carter in the backfield.
Also, don’t be surprised if we see designed runs from quarterback Kyler Murray or even some trickery from Rondale Moore, who has also run the ball often in 2023. With so many players who can make plays with their legs this Sunday boasting different builds and running styles, the Cardinals have the means to utilize a ball control approach.
The goal is to keep possession out of the 49ers hands, limiting what Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and others on that talented San Francisco offense can do. Conner may be the best chess piece, but let’s not underestimate the other backs’ capabilities.