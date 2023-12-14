3 Arizona Cardinals players who will be X-Factors in Week 15 vs. the 49ers
This is one of those games when every member of the Arizona Cardinals will be an X-Factor, but three players rise above the rest.
By Sion Fawkes
Every game, you need X-Factors to step up, and in Week 15, you can make the case that every Arizona Cardinals player who dresses must bring their best game forward. But even in matchups like what the Cards are facing in Week 15, a select few players must take things even a notch higher.
We know quarterback Kyler Murray is one of those players, especially since he’s still trying to master the offense. But someone like Murray must rise above the rest regardless of whether the Redbirds are playing the 49ers or the Chicago Bears.
So which three players need every bit of a good performance as Murray? Here’s a hint: The best players on the field. Still unsure of who needs to bring their A-Game this week to help ensure a win for the Cards? Keep reading.
3 Arizona Cardinals players whose performances will help decide Week 15
1 - James Conner, RB
Mentioned earlier this week, the running game will be a huge deciding factor in Week 15 as the Arizona Cardinals won’t win this one if they go one-dimensional. In their previous home game vs. the Los Angeles Rams, they tried this, and did not work well.
To make things worse in that blowout loss, the Redbirds limited running back James Conner’s touches. That can’t happen in Week 15, and Conner must also pick up where he left off two weeks ago in what was a homecoming victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Luckily for the Cardinals, the 28-year-old has enjoyed arguably his most consistent season as a pro when healthy. With 129 carries, 631 yards, 4.9 yards per rush, and four rushing touchdowns, Conner has been one of the steadiest players on the team. Give him even a decent outing vs. the 49ers, and you will see the Cards at least giving them a competitive game.