3 realistic free agents the Arizona Cardinals could sign in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of room to work with heading into free agency.
By Brandon Ray
With the Arizona Cardinals having over $40 million of cap space to work with heading into free agency, there is some work to be done to improve the roster for next season. Per overthecap.com, the Cardinals are set to enter free agency with $41.7 million to use. With the ninth most cap space in the league, the Cardinals should have a productive offseason continuing through the NFL draft. Within the NFC West, the next closest team to the Cardinals in terms of cap space is the Los Angeles Rams ($27.6 million), then both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are in the negative.
It is safe to say that the Cardinals will be able to have more extensive talks with free agents and find ways to improve. At this point, Arizona is in a stage of their franchise where they are not a proven contender. Two seasons ago, they found themselves in the playoffs after starting out as the best team in the league but then ultimately collapsing in the playoffs.
In order to take baby steps forward in the right direction, general manager Monti Ossenfort will need to be aggressive and solidify key positions on the team.