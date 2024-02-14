3 teams that could target wide receiver Marquise Brown in free agency
The Cardinals will have to make a decision on Hollywood Brown before the free agency.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Kansas City Chiefs
The newest dynasty in the NFL will be a premier destination for free agents. Patrick Mahomes is coming off his third championship with Andy Reid, and it does not seem like the Chiefs will lose anyone that is of high value. When the Chiefs brought in wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mahomes revamped Smith-Schuster’s career in 2022 which eventually landed him a three-year deal with the New England Patriots and a championship ring with the Chiefs. There is no doubt that this Kansas City offense was the worst under the Mahomes era, and yet they still found a way to win it all again.
The Chiefs could easily give Brown a call to see if he would be willing to take a “prove-it” one-year deal and then test out the free agency market in 2025. Not to mention, the Chiefs desperately need wide receivers and their offense has shown that anyone they bring in can adjust to the scheme and play to the best of their ability.