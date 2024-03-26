3 ways the Arizona Cardinals can win the NFC West in 2024
It is possible, but it will take some skill and a taste of luck.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Win the NFL draft
Monti Ossenfort will need to put together a grand slam class in order to win the NFL draft. With 11 picks (two in the first round and six total in the top 100), Ossenfort has a lot more control than other general managers across the league. With the #4 pick, Arizona is destined and expected to take a wideout in Marvin Harrison Jr. unless they decide to trade the pick for a massive haul. Pairing Kyler Murray with Harrison would immediately improve the pass attack in Arizona, and then the Cardinals would be smart to draft another wide receiver later on in the draft. Then at No. 27, the Cardinals have many choices that they could make with that pick.
It is tough to win the draft, and it doesn’t become clear until the players are on the field. However, if the Cardinals can put together a Detroit Lions-type draft, Ossenfort will be able to build up the roster for the immediate future as well as the long term future. They don’t need a quarterback so they can focus on everything else to support Murray.