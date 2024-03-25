Could the Cardinals trade up for this high risk-high reward edge rusher from No. 27?
While a lot of focus with the Arizona Cardinals is on wide receiver, we cannot forget about the edge rusher position.
By Brandon Ray
One of the factors that a general manager in the NFL has to consider is building a pass rush that can help create momentum in crucial situations. With the Arizona Cardinals having two first-round picks in the NFL draft, no one should be surprised if Monti Ossenfort goes after the edge rusher market at some point in the draft. For now, all of the focus on the Cardinals is surrounding the 4th overall pick of whether or not they will keep it or trade it. The fact that Ossenfort has another first round pick to work with should make other general managers wonder what the Cardinals will do.
Arizona had only 33 sacks last season which was near the bottom of the league. With this draft being offensive heavy, the Cardinals will need to find and draft defensive players who can help make an impact immediately and for the future of the franchise.
Should the Cardinals trade up for a boom or bust edge rusher?
UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu has had great back-to-back seasons with the Bruins but it took him awhile to show what kind of player he can be. Before playing at UCLA, Latu was a member of the Washignton Huskies but did not play a lot due to injury. After transferring to UCLA, Latu worked his way up as a notable player in which he could hear his name on the first night of the NFL draft.
In his last two seasons, Latu has racked up a total of 23.5 sacks, 85 total tackles, two pass deflections and forced fumbles, as well as two interceptions. There were only four games where he didn't record a sack and he had two games with 3 sacks.
With the Cardinals needing to continue to improve their defense, there is a chance that Arizona might be able to land Latu at the end of the first round. However, what if the Cardinals decide to trade up for Latu?
Should Monti Ossenfort trade up for Latu, it will be a big risk for a player that has an injury history and that did not play a lot of tough competition in college. Although, there is no doubt that Latu can develop into a great pass rusher based on what he did in college. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compared Latu to T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming out of Wisconsin, Watt was an intriguing prospect and has established himself as one of, if not the best pass rusher in the NFL.
If Ossenfort were to trade up for Latu, it will really depend on the compensation that Arizona gives up. However, if Latu works his way up as a premier edge rusher, then the trade will not matter to Cardinals fans.