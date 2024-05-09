4 best case schedule scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
4.) Arizona faces LA Rams twice early on
Since 2017, the Cardinals have beaten the Los Angeles Rams just three times. Long story short, the Cardinals have a tough time defeating the Rams. While Arizona should be able to try and beat the Rams at any point, they would benefit heavily by facing the Rams twice early on so that the matchups are done and over sooner than later. The Cardinals only put up 23 total points against the Rams last season, while LA would score no less than 26 points in a game against Arizona. One factor to consider when these two matchup is that the Rams will no longer have Aaron Donald causing chaos.
The Cardinals would majorly benefit from getting a break in their schedule by getting their games against the Rams early on rather than later in the season. However, it is more likely that LA and Arizona will face each other atleast once in November or December.