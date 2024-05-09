4 best case schedule scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) Cardinals avoid cold weather games
There is only one worse thing than playing in the heat, and that is in freezing temperatures. The Cardinals were dealt road games against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, as well as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The freezing temperatures in Green Bay and Buffalo can put a lot of stress on a visiting team, especially if they are a warm-weather team like the Cardinals. The Packers and Bills are coming off of postseason appearances and are looking to take the next step forward. They already have an advantage of hosting the Cardinals this season, but may have more leverage if it takes place in late November or December.
Arizona needs to hope that they are not put down on the schedule to head to Green Bay and Buffalo in the later part of the season. The last thing Cardinals fans need is to see the Cardinals find a way to win in potential snow and cold weather.