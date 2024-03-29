4 positions the Cardinals must address in rounds two & three in NFL Draft
While the first round of the NFL draft will be crucial for the Arizona Cardinals, they will still have many more holes to fill in the later rounds.
By Brandon Ray
4.) Cornerback
To kick off free agency, the Cardinals went out and signed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting from the Tennessee Titans on a three-year deal. While Murphy-Bunting is an upgrade, the Cardinals need to identify a potential starter that can develop in Jonathan Gannon’s defensive scheme. While the Cardinals were not the worst team against the pass last year, they still need to find a way to not get thrown all over in a division that has great wide receivers.
There might be a slight chance that the Cardinals address the cornerback spot in the first round with their second first-round pick. However, if they choose to go a different route, Arizona needs to strongly consider getting another corner who can potentially become a starter or developmental player within a year or two. Even if the Cardinals decided to bring in a veteran corner at some point in the free agency period, Monti Ossenfort should still keep cornerback on his radar.