4 positions the Cardinals must address in rounds two & three in NFL Draft
While the first round of the NFL draft will be crucial for the Arizona Cardinals, they will still have many more holes to fill in the later rounds.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Wide receiver
Even if the Cardinals do get a wide receiver in the first round like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze, it would be foolish for the Cardinals to not get atleast one more, if not two additional wide receivers. Aside from signing former Titan Chris Moore, the Cardinals have not addressed the wide receiver free agent market. In fact, they traded away Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
This wide receiver class is loaded with a lot of talent, to the point where it would not be surprising to see receivers outside of the first round making an immediate impact for their respective teams. Should the Cardinals address wide receiver in the first round, it would be very smart for Arizona to bring additional weapons for Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have already addressed the offensive line both inside and outside. Now it is time to provide weapons for Murray in his first full season under Jonathan Gannon.