5 draft prospects who will immediately help the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have draft capital come April. So as the college football season closes out, let’s talk about five prospects who can immediately help them.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Xavier Legette, WR/South Carolina
While Marvin Harrison Jr. should go to the Arizona Cardinals if they keep a high draft pick, it doesn’t mean they need to stop with the Ohio State star. Xavier Leggette also gives the Cards a big target should they choose to select a second receiver in the early-to-middle rounds, or if Harrison is off the board.
Arizona, ideally, will run the ball more next season and throw only when necessary if they plan on keeping quarterback Kyler Murray around. For that, they need larger, more physical receivers who can block, but also receivers with the potential to go up and get passes.
We know Michael Wilson can, and we also know Harrison could if the latter ends up in Glendale. But so can the 6’3, 227-pound Leggette, who has 71 catches this season, 1,255 yards, seven touchdowns, and an astounding 17.7 yards per reception.
If the Cards couldn’t snag Harrison but opted for a player like Leggette, he could be just as effective. And if the Cards part ways with Marquise Brown, Leggette should provide an immediate upgrade.