5 draft prospects who will immediately help the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have draft capital come April. So as the college football season closes out, let’s talk about five prospects who can immediately help them.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Howard Cross III, DL/Notre Dame
Like Mekhi Wingo, Howard Cross III is smaller, listed at just 6’0, and between 275 and 280 lbs. However, if the Arizona Cardinals want a player on Day 3 of the 2024 draft with experience, as in 45 games worth, and a track record of consistent productivity that improved with each season, Cross is someone to look at.
2023 was his best year yet, with 64 combined tackles, six stops behind the line, plus a sack. Such experience and productivity are reminiscent of Dante Stills, which is what catapulted Cross onto this list. While it’s true Stills was more productive at invading the backfield, something he’s continued into his NFL career, Cross has been more consistent in racking them up, especially this season.
Career-wise, Cross has 139 total tackles, while Stills clocked in at 137. The latter also has 10 more games of experience. Even so, Cross has enough experience and production to perhaps foreshadow something close to a Stills-like performance should the Cards take him on Day 3.
(Statistics provided by College-Football-Reference and ESPN.com. Grades provided by PFF [subscription])