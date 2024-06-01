5 dream scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
4.) Cardinals finish above .500 in NFC West
Arizona has not finished with a winning record in their division alone the last two seasons. In 2021, the Cardinals went 4-2 in the NFC West and swept the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years, the Cardinals have just one division win over the Los Angeles Rams. They have been dominated in the division and are looking to change that narrative moving forward. It is possible that the Cardinals split the season series with the Rams and Seahawks. When it comes to the 49ers, Arizona has a tough task to win one game against them let alone both of them.
However, if the Cardinals are able to atleast finish with a .500 record within the division, it will be beneficial come late in the season if Arizona is fighting for a playoff spot. Not to mention, being competitive in a tough division puts the league on notice that despite what has happened recently, the Cardinals are back and they mean business.