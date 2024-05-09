5 toughest running backs Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
The running back position in the NFL has become devalued over time, but successful teams need an average run game to control the clock and make a defense tired. While it is tough to consistently win with running the ball, teams can cause damage to a defense if the run is not being stopped.
Last year, the Arizona Cardinals were among the worst run-defenses, giving up over 140 yards per game to running backs. Monti Ossenfort and the front office went out in free agency and brought in bridge defensive linemen Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols. Both players will help stuff the middle of the trenches, but it won’t be an easy task.
As we wait for the NFL schedule to be released, NFL fans can already see who will face who. Cardinals fans should be looking to see what star players Arizona will face, specifically at running back.