5 toughest running backs Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
5.) James Cook
The Buffalo Bills’ rising young star was the main lead in the backfield last season. He is the first 1,000+ rushing yards running back for the Bills since LeSean McCoy. Cook can also add value to the passing game out of the backfield, adding on 445 yards through the air last season. The Bills lost a lot of players this past offseason, which includes wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. While Buffalo re-signed Ty Johnson and drafted running back Ray Davis from Kentucky, Cook is still destined to pick up where he left off.
The Cardinals have to find a way to contain Cook both on the ground and against the pass. Cook is heading into this third year, and this could be a big year for him since he could get a contract extension after the 2024 season. Not to mention, they may have to do it in potential cold weather since Arizona will be in Buffalo when these two teams meet.