6 Free agent moves from NFC West that Cardinals fans can laugh at
Until the games start, everyone can get laughed at.
When it comes to the NFL calendar, the time between early March and late April tends to be pretty quiet. There's a crazy week of free agency deals that go down right when the new league year opens, but then, after that dies down, things (usually) stay calm all the way up to the Draft. There's been plenty of player movement over the last couple weeks, but the deals have started to quiet down, which is a perfect time for a first round of NFL free agency auditing. And besides, if NFL fandom isn't at least a little bit petty, you're not doing it right.
The NFC West has been chalk full of interesting moves, which is the polite, slightly-passive aggressive way of saying that the Cardinals haven't exactly wowed their fans with front office decisions since the season ended. But they're not the only team in the AFC worth laughing at – in fact, all three other teams in the division have made at least a couple moves that we already know won't age super well going forward. So, since it's the offseason and all, let's take a moment to laugh at six different NFC West moves in free agency. It's not like there's anything else to do right now.