Aeneas Williams set to announce Round 2 pick for the Arizona Cardinals
Each year, NFL legends and active players announce second round picks. For the Arizona Cardinals, Aeneas Willams will announce the 33rd overall selection.
During most of the 1990s, the Arizona Cardinals were one of the NFL’s most irrelevant teams. Despite this, they had one of the league’s best corners in Aeneas Williams, drafted in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft out of Southern.
Williams spent 10 seasons with the Cardinals, and he became one of their all-time greats. He snagged 46 interceptions during his time with the Redbirds, 653 return yards, and six pick sixes.
He earned six trips to the Pro Bowl while playing in the desert, along with four selections to the NFL’s All-Pro Team. Following his legendary career with Big Red, Williams moved to St. Louis, where he recorded another nine picks, three pick sixes, and 154 return yards with the Rams.
Aeneas Williams to announce Arizona Cardinals Round 2 pick
The Arizona Cardinals are currently picking 33rd, but there is always the possibility they trade back and accumulate more picks. Arizona could ironically wind up taking a cornerback, the same position Williams played when he was in the desert, and it would be rather cool to see the Cards stay at #33 and take someone like Joey Porter Jr. if the Pittsburgh Steelers pass on him.
Regardless of who the Cardinals take 33rd overall or lower, the prospective draft pick will have a night to remember, as they would have the privilege to say an NFL Hall of Famer announced their selection at the 2023 Draft. And who knows? Perhaps that player will end up wearing a gold jacket by the time it’s all said and done?
Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft continues tonight, and the Cardinals currently have four picks, one in the second round, and two in the third round. We will soon find out if they address a few more of their many current team needs.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)