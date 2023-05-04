Analyzing the Arizona Cardinals receivers for 2023 (Hop to remain in the desert?)
The Arizona Cardinals may have a strong group of pass catchers, and that’s a major boost for a team that for a second there, was projected to have a weak roster.
The Arizona Cardinals have 10 receivers on their roster, but in all likelihood, no more than six will earn a spot on the 53 man roster. There is also talent here, and if star receiver DeAndre Hopkins stays in the desert when training camp rolls around in July, don’t be surprised if the Cardinals offense puts up some high-octane numbers through the air, even if quarterback Kyler Murray can’t immediately go.
So who will make the cut for 2023, and who could be seen as sound practice squad candidates? Keep reading to find out.
State of the Arizona Cardinals receivers for 2023
Projected Starters: DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch; Rotational Pieces: Rondale Moore, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal; Practice Squad: Andre Baccellia; Odd Men Out: Daniel Arias III, Javon Wims; Projected position Switch: Auden Tate
DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown could make one remarkable one-two combo at receiver, but thanks to Hopkins’ suspension and Brown’s injury, we barely saw what they could do when playing on the field at the same time. After going for a few months thinking that we’d never find out what this would look like, we may finally see it unless a Hopkins trade blindsides us.
Greg Dortch outplayed and managed to stay healthier than fellow receiver Rondale Moore last season. And while you can argue that Moore’s draft status could give him the edge here, we need to remember that he was a Steve Keim pick that didn’t receive a large contract extension. Translation: The current regime has no ties to him.
They do have ties, however, to Michael Wilson and Zach Pascal. And while I have them ranked lower than Moore at the moment, it should surprise no one if they surpass him on the depth chart and Moore takes the Andy Isabella route.
Andre Baccellia would be a good candidate for the practice squad, as the Arizona Cardinals should keep at least one member of the team on it in case of an injury. Daniel Arias III and Javon Wims are doing nothing more than auditioning for the league’s other 31 teams while wearing a Cardinals helmet.
I would like to point out Auden Tate, however. And while he’s listed as a receiver, I’m going out on a limb and projecting a position switch for the 6’5, 230 lb pass catcher. If someone with Tate’s size lines up at tight end and can stick to the roster as a TE3, then Murray will have yet another potentially big target to work with.