Why is the Arizona Cardinals 2023 preseason schedule so intriguing?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals preseason schedule is set, and with the Redbirds in rebuilding mode, these games are more than worth tuning in for.
The Arizona Cardinals now have their opponents and their game times scheduled for the 2023 preseason. And unlike in previous seasons, it will be more than fun to tune into these games, as they will give us our first look at the team’s rookies taking the field and getting a plethora of in-game reps.
Below, you’ll find the three games, their dates, times, and what makes each matchup so intriguing. Ready for the rundown? Keep reading.
Each game on the Arizona Cardinals preseason schedule will be fun to watch
The Cards open things up on Friday, August 11th at home against Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. This game will be one where you will see the starters play little unless they’re younger and needing in-game experience.
I’m looking for Clayton Tune to see an extended look here, along with rookies taken on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. It also shouldn’t surprise you if the priority free agents also enjoy extended playing time as they audition to earn a spot on what will be one of the NFL’s younger rosters.
The Kansas City Chiefs are up next on Saturday, August 19th, and this game will also occur at State Farm Stadium. You can call this one the “dress rehearsal” game, though I doubt Patrick Mahomes and Company will play much, if at all. On the flip side, expect to see all the young players on the roster gear up for this one, especially those who aren’t guaranteed a spot on the final roster.
Finally, the Arizona Cardinals will hit the road and play the Minnesota Vikings on August 26th in Minneapolis. You won’t see the starters play much from either team, but this would be a great opportunity to catch the more intriguing fringe players battling it out to make the final cut for the 53-man roster, or at least the practice squad.