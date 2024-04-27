Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft: Final Grades and Analysis
Monti Ossenfort had himself a draft with a lot of picks to work with.
By Brandon Ray
#66: Trey Benson, RB - Florida State
There is an argument to be made that outside of Harrison, Trey Benson will be one of the best draft picks by the Cardinals in this draft. He was the second running back taken off the board and he will serve as a complimentary piece in this Arizona offense. With James Conner coming off of a career year (and going into a contract year), the Cardinals addressed a position that many thought was set. However, Ossenfort had different plans.
Benson has rushed for back-to-back 900+ yards and had double digit touchdowns last season with the Seminoles. He can now come in and take some pressure off of the offense and eventually transition into the starter for the future.
Grade: B+
#71: Isaiah Adams, OL - Illinois
Five picks later, the Cardinals decided to stick on offense and add a great run blocker in Isaiah Adams who should be able to compete for a guard spot on the Cardinals' offensive line. Pro Football Focus had Adams ranked as a top ten run blocker in the nation. He is physical upfront and both Benson and Conner should be happy to have Adams being a lead blocker down the field in running situations.
Grade: B
#82: Tip Reiman, TE - Illinois (after trade down from #79 with Indianapolis Colts)
While the stats on the sheet are not high, Reiman is a physical football player who can play tight end and fullback. While Trey McBride will be out in the field catching passes, Reiman will be doing the dirty work of getting physical to protect Kyler Murray or opening up a running lane. If the Cardinals put more of a focus on the run game, then this will be a great pick if Reiman pans out.