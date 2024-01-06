'Win, Baby. Win': Arizona Cardinals can still address team needs with a Week 18 victory
A Week 18 victory could secure the Arizona Cardinals the seventh pick in the draft. Discover their targeted prospects and strategies to address team needs if they upset the Seahawks.
Rome Odunze, WR /Washington
As hope for Marvin Harrison Jr. to come to Arizona seems to settle among Cardinals fans, attention turns to other top wide receiver prospects with such a dire need at that position. One player gaining lots of attention after his recent performance in the Sugar Bowl is Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. Finishing with 125 yards receiving in the win, Odunze caught the eye of many Cardinals fans with his explosive plays.
This game wasn't just a one-off, either. Odunze has been doing this all year, averaging 111 yards per game and a whopping 17.9 yards per reception. With his top-end speed, the explosive plays will continue right into the NFL. Odunze isn't just straight-line fast either; he's got extremely quick burst when changing direction, which leads to precision cuts in his routes.
It isn't very often that you come across a receiver with his explosiveness that also shows such a mastery of short and intermediate routes. When Odunze is sent on an out route, you can almost guarantee at least a little opening for the quarterback to get him the ball. He does an excellent job baiting defensive backs into a different direction, and then exploding toward the sideline – where his footwork is also incredible. Pairing Odunze with the explosiveness of Kyler Murray would be magic in the making.